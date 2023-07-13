US inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021
WASHINGTON — Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, America’s households have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries. Inflation was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. The Fed is still considered all but sure to boost its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks.
Domino’s signs delivery deal with Uber Eats
Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday it’s partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the US and 27 international markets. It’s a major reversal for the world’s largest pizza company, which has long said that working with third-party apps in the US didn’t make economic sense because it employs its own drivers. Under the agreement, Domino’s drivers will still make the deliveries that customers order via Uber Eats. Michigan-based Domino’s wouldn’t say what percentage Uber Eats will take from each order. The partnership will be piloted in four US markets starting this fall and is expected to be available nationwide by the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.