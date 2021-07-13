After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale
NEW YORK — Virgin Galactic’s shares turned sharply lower Monday after the spaceflight company said it’s made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock. The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin’s winged space plane for the first time in what was the company’s highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up customers next year. Trading in the stock, which was down about 15%, was briefly halted shortly after the stock market opened.
US drilling approvals gain despite pledge
BILLINGS, Mont. — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on US public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president. That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels. The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.
Stock indexes notch records ahead of reports
NEW YORK — Major stock indexes notched more record highs on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big US companies coming out this week. Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. A handful of other big companies also report this week.
Nordstrom buys minority share in UK fashion brands
NEW YORK — Nordstrom says it’s acquiring a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos as the department store aims to reach out to younger customers. The brands — Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT — were purchased by Asos in February after their previous owner and British fashion empire Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in late 2020.
