Amazon pushes back against new Europe rules
LONDON — Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month. It’s the first Silicon Valley tech giant to push back on the pioneering new standards by filing a legal challenge with a top European Union court. The online retailer argues it’s being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act. The law imposes new obligations on the biggest tech companies to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products.
EPA sets stricter limits on refrigerator gases
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners that contribute to global warming. A rule announced Tuesday will impose a 40% reduction in HFCs below historic levels starting next year, part of a global phaseout designed to slow climate change. The rule aligns with a 2020 law that calls for an 85% reduction in production and use of the climate-damaging chemicals by 2036. More than 130 countries have signed a 2016 global agreement to greatly reduce use and production of HFCs.
