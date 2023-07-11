Europe signs off on a new privacy pact
LONDON — The European Union has signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of people’s personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies. The EU’s executive commission on Monday deemed the EU-US Data Privacy Framework to have an adequate level of protection for personal data. That means it’s comparable to the 27-nation’s own stringent data protection standards, so companies can use it to move information from Europe to the United States without adding extra security.
Wall Street ticks higher ahead of updates
NEW YORK — Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, coming off just its second losing week in the last eight. The Dow added 209 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. This week will offer the latest monthly update on inflation, and Wall Street’s hope is that a continued slowdown will convince the Federal Reserve to soon stop hiking interest rates. Toward the end of the week, companies will also start telling investors how much profit they made during the spring.
