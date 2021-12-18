Sears to sell its suburban Chicago headquarters
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Sears plans to sell the sprawling suburban Chicago corporate headquarters that’s been the struggling retailer’s home for three decades.
Transformco, Sears’ parent company, confirmed this week that in early 2022 it plans to market the 273-acre corporate headquarters in the northwest suburb of Hoffman Estates.
Transformco has been downsizing Sears’ operations and corporate staff for several years.
“These changes have reduced our needs for a corporate campus that was built 30 years ago for the needs of a
more centralized business,” Transformco spokesman Larry Costello said in a statement.
FAA: Georgia spaceport decision near, but more study is needed
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A federal agency expects to announce its decision, Monday, on whether to allow a launchpad that would send commercial rockets into space from coastal Georgia.
However, the Federal Aviation Administration is emphasizing that a license authorizing Camden County to operate a spaceport would not yet permit the launch of any rockets.
In a letter released, Friday, by the FAA, the agency said a more comprehensive review would be needed before any rockets can be launched from Georgia.
Even if the license for Spaceport Camden is approved, “it would not authorize a single launch,” an FAA executive wrote to the US Department of the Interior.
IPOs scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK — The following is a partial list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel - Scottsdale, Ariz., 2 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Boustead Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CISO. Business: Provides tailored security solutions through consulting and related services.
Incannex Healthcare - Docklands, Australia, 2.6 million shares, priced at $9.38, managed by Roth Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IXHL. Business: Australian developer of synthetic cannabidiol and psychedelic medicine.
