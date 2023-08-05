Wall Street drifts following reports on US jobs
NEW YORK — Stocks are drifting following mixed reports about the US job market and profits at two of Wall Street’s most influential stocks. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading after giving up slight gains from earlier in the day. The Dow was down 32 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%. Treasury yields dipped after the government said hiring was a touch weaker last month than expected. That could help keep pressure off high inflation. Amazon jumped after reporting a much bigger profit than expected. Apple fell after reporting revenue that just barely topped forecasts.
Ruble hits lowest value against USD since Ukraine war
The ruble has dropped against the US dollar in trading in Moscow to it lowest level since the first month of the war in Ukraine. The decline Friday to 96 rubles against the dollar continued the Russian currency’s consistent fall since the beginning of the year, when it traded at around 65. That’s a drop of about 30%. Friday’s value was its lowest since March 28, 2022, state news agency Tass reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.