Airbnb profit jumps to $650 million in 2Q
Airbnb says its second-quarter profit rose more than 70% from a year ago to $650 million thanks to strong bookings for summer-vacation rentals. The San Francisco company said Thursday that bookings grew 11% over the same period last year. That helped lift revenue. The second-quarter results beat Wall Street forecasts, according to a survey by FactSet. Airbnb predicts that bookings and average rates for rentals will remain strong in the July-through-September quarter, driving revenue slightly higher than analysts’ expectations over the rest of the summer.
Applications for US jobless benefits tick up
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market. Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell 5,500 to 228,250. Jobless benefit applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. Thursday’s report comes just a day before the July jobs report will be released.
