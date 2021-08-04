BMW reaps $5.7 billion in profit, warns on parts shortages
FRANKFURT, Germany — BMW reported 4.8 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in net profit in the second quarter, rounding out a strong earnings season for Germany’s three big automakers as global auto markets continue to recover from the pandemic — particularly when it comes to luxury cars.
The company warned, however, that shortages of electronic parts could make production and sales for the rest of the year “volatile.”
Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine, joins new company
It’s a perfect day for Reese Witherspoon as the actress and producer is selling the media company she founded to a newly formed company backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group.
Hello Sunshine, which focuses on putting women at the center of its stories, creates scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – including “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show,” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” It is also houses Reese’s Book Club, with many of the club’s picks turned into movies or limited series.
