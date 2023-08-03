Adidas is donating Yeezy sales to groups
Last October, sportswear giant Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to his antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas was left with more than a billion dollars worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers. Now, Jewish Americans are evaluating the German company’s plan to give some of the proceeds from the sneakers’ sale to groups engaged in fighting antisemitism. Several Jewish civic leaders contacted by The Associated Press said they weren’t planning to buy a pair of Yeezys themselves. But they generally welcome the plan to support anti-hate organizations, saying the company is trying to make the best of a bad situation.
Mideast countries fear hikes after Russia exits deal
CAIRO — Egypt and other lower-income Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon and Pakistan are worried about what comes next after Russia pulled out of a crucial wartime grain deal. They’re already struggling with economic woes that have driven more people into poverty and fear rising food prices will create even more pain for households, businesses and government bottom lines. Many have diversified their sources of wheat, and there is enough of the grain to go around in the world.
