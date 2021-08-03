Air travel hits another pandemic high
DALLAS — Air travel in the US is hitting new pandemic-era highs, and airlines are scrambling to keep up with the summer-vacation crowds.
Despite rising numbers of Coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant, the US set another recent high mark for air travel Sunday, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
That is nearly 11,000 more people screened than July 18, and the highest number since Feb. 28, 2020, before the US felt the full brunt of the pandemic. However, air travel was still down 17% Sunday from the same Sunday in 2019.
AP, Reuters to help Twitter elevate more credible info
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter has signed a deal with The Associated Press and Reuters to help elevate accurate information on its platform. Twitter said Monday that the program will expand its existing work to help explain why certain subjects are trending on the site, to show information and news from trusted resources and to debunk misinformation.
