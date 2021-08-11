In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of Coronavirus restrictions are lifting the US casino industry to its best year ever.
But the great unknown is whether a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 will slow an industry that is now winning money at a record pace.
SoftBank profit declines following Sprint perk a year ago
TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank’s fiscal first quarter earnings dropped 39% because of the absence of the cash benefit from the merger of Sprint, which boosted its profits a year ago.
Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp. reported a 761.5 billion yen ($6.9 billion) profit for April-June on Tuesday, down from 1.26 trillion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales rose nearly 16% to 1.48 trillion yen ($13 billion).
SoftBank, whose investment portfolio includes office-space sharing WeWork, Yahoo! Japan and Alibaba, said it made investments totaling $2.1 billion during the quarter.
