US job openings hit a record 10.1 million in June
WASHINGTON — US employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s Coronavirus shutdowns.
Job openings rose from 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department reported Monday. Employers hired 6.7 million workers in June, up from 6 million in May. The gap between openings and hiring suggests that firms are scrambling to find workers.
Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination
MIAMI — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the law appears unconstitutional and won’t likely hold up in court.
The “vaccine passport” ban signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis fails to protect medical privacy or prevent discrimination against unvaccinated people, but it does appear to violate the First Amendment rights of Norwegian Cruise Lines, US District Judge Kathleen Williams wrote.
