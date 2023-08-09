Zoom wants workers back in the office
NEW YORK — Zoom became a symbol of remote work during the pandemic but the company is now joining a growing return-to-office trend. Zoom is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week. The company said it’s decided that “a structured hybrid approach meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams is most effective for Zoom.”
Sales of diabetes drug sends Lilly to new heights
INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly’s diabetes treatment Mounjaro, which is widely used for weight loss, raked in nearly $1 billion in second-quarter sales, or more than $200 million above what Wall Street had expected. Shares of the drugmaker soared to a new all-time-high price early Tuesday after Lilly said Mounjaro sales swelled more than 70% since the first quarter to $980 million. Almost all of that came from the US, and the company said significant demand was leading to delays in filling orders for some doses. FactSet says analysts expected the drug to bring in about $740 million during the quarter.
