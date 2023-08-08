Wall Street rises to regain momentum
NEW YORK — Stocks are climbing as Wall Street regains momentum after its big rally for the year took a pause last week. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher Monday to recover about a third of its loss from last week. That was its first losing week in the last four. The Dow was up 404 points, and the Nasdaq was 0.4% higher. Berkshire Hathaway rose after the company run by Warren Buffett reported stronger results than analysts expected. Besides profit reports from media giants like The Walt Disney Co. and Fox, this week will also offer some highly anticipated reports on inflation.
People are losing more money to scammers
NEW YORK — Business for scammers is booming. The most recent Federal Trade Commission data from 2022 shows that reported consumer losses to fraud totaled $8.8 billion. That’s a 30 percent increase from 2021. The biggest losses were to investment scams, including cryptocurrency schemes, which cost people more than $3.8 billion. Younger adults ages 20-29 reported losing money more often than older adults ages 70-79.
