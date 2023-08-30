Job vacancies quits plunge in July
WASHINGTON — Businesses posted far fewer open jobs in July and the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for the second straight month, clear signs that the labor market is cooling in a way that could reduce inflation. The number of job vacancies dropped to 8.8 million last month, the Labor Department said Tuesday, the fewest since February 2021 and down from 9.2 million in June. Yet the drop appeared to be even steeper because June’s figure was initially reported as 9.6 million. That figure was revised lower Tuesday.
122-year-old US Steel is reviewing buyout offers
After receiving two bids to acquire it in the past month, US Steel told its shareholders Tuesday that it is in the process of reviewing multiple offers for the storied company and symbol of American industrialization. US Steel rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs two weeks ago. Following that, industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion for the Pittsburgh steelmaker, whose shares soared more than 30% on speculation that a deal was imminent.
