Wall Street chips away at losses for month of August
NEW YORK — Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, chipping away at their losses for August. Treasury yields fell Wednesday after some weaker-than expected readings on the U.S. economy and job market. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, its fourth gain in a row. It’s still down 1.6% for August, with one trading day left in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note fell to 4.88%. HP sank 6.6% after cutting its profit forecast for the year.
Russia earns less from oil, spends more on war
The Russian currency has stabilized after dipping below 100 rubles to the US dollar — but that doesn’t mean the pressure is off Russia’s economy. Western sanctions have cut into oil earnings, while government spending is heating up the economy, threatening to increase inflation. Russia’s central bank can strongly influence the ruble exchange rate, and did that with a recent emergency interest rate increase. But long term, Russia’s dwindling oil earnings and higher spending on imports will keep downward pressure on the ruble.
