Wall Street rallies as pressure from market eases
NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied for its best day since June as pressure on stocks from the bond market relaxed a bit. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Wednesday, trimming its loss for August. The Dow added 184 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6%. Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a report suggested the surprisingly resilient US economy is cooling. Big Tech stocks and others that benefit from easier interest rates led the market. Nvidia climbed 3.2% ahead of its highly anticipated profit report, which proved to be even better than expected. It’s one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks and rose in afterhours trading.
Peloton 4Q sales top Street
Peloton managed to beat sales expectations during its fiscal fourth quarter, but the exercise equipment maker reported a bigger loss than anticipated partly due to recall costs and a shift in consumer spending. Shares plunged more than 23% in trading Wednesday. Revenue fell to $642.1 million from $678.7 million, but topped the $640.5 million that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
