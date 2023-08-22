American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract
DALLAS — Pilots at American Airlines have approved a new contract that will raise their pay 41% over four years. Their union, the Allied Pilots Association, said Monday that the vote was 73% in favor of ratifying the contract. The union puts the value of the deal at $9.6 billion. The union’s president says the contract is a big first step to restore wages and benefits that were lost over the last 20 years. The union had leverage to win big raises because of a pilot shortage that is occurring while travel booms coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wall Street holds firmer after three-week slide
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher Monday, as gains for Tesla, Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks lifted the index. That’s even though the majority of stocks were falling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% higher. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level since 2007. The week’s main event is likely to be a Friday speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Wyoming setting has been the site of major policy announcements in the past by the Fed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.