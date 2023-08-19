China asking for US to approve debt plan
BEIJING — A giant Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt says it is asking a US court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders and denied what it said were news reports suggesting it filed for bankruptcy. Evergrande Groupe’s mountain of debt prompted fears in 2021 of a possible default that might send shockwaves through the global financial system. The company says its request under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code is “a normal step in the overseas restructuring procedure and doesn’t involve bankruptcy filings.” Evergrande ran short of cash after Beijing tightened controls in 2020 on corporate debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high.
Paramount decides it won’t sell BET
LOS ANGELES — BET won’t be sold after all: Paramount Global decided against selling the majority stake of the network. Paramount notified bidders — including Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Byron Allen — late Wednesday night about its decision to close the BET Media Group sale process. The outcome was confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday by a person familiar with the decision.
