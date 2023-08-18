US jobless claims applications fall
The US labor market continues to flex its muscle, as applications for jobless claims fell again last week and remain at healthy levels despite high interest rates and elevated inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 11,000 to 239,000 for the week ending Aug. 12, down from 250,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 2,750 to 234,250. Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.72 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Aug. 5.
Wall Street weakens as higher bond yields rise
NEW YORK — Wall Street fell for a third straight day as rising yields in the bond market keep cranking up the pressure. The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Thursday, with August on track to be its worst month of the year by far. The Dow fell 290 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.2%. Stocks broadly have retreated in August, in part because a swift rise in bond yields is forcing a reassessment of how much to pay for them. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set mortgage rates, is nearly back to where it was in 2007.
