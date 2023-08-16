Wall Street drops as Chinese set off global slide
NEW YORK — A sharp drop for Wall Street capped a day of declines worldwide after discouraging data on China raised worries about the global economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Tuesday after reports indicated a deepening slump for the world’s second-largest economy. The Dow dropped 361 points, and the Nasdaq sank 1.1%. A separate report on the US economy showed sales growth at retailers accelerated last month. That raises hopes the US economy can avoid a recession. But in a downside for markets, it also heightened the threat that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer to snuff out inflation.
What you should know about student loans
NEW YORK — If you’re heading to college or starting to think about where you’d like to apply, you’re probably considering options for funding your education. If you need to borrow money to pursue your dreams, you are far from alone. According to the Federal Reserve, 30% of all US adults said they incurred at least some debt for their education. Additionally, borrowers owe a collective $1.77 trillion in student loan debt, including federal and private loans.
