Russia’s ruble hits its lowest level
LONDON — The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. It led Russia’s central bank to announce an emergency meeting for Tuesday to review its key interest rate. The Russian currency had passed 101 rubles to the dollar Monday, continuing a more than one-third decline in its value since the beginning of the year. But it recovered slightly after the central bank’s announcement. President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser blamed the weak ruble on “loose monetary policy.” In a piece for news agency Tass, he said it “complicates economic restructuring and negatively affects people’s real incomes.”
Biden says auto workers need good jobs
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is asking the major US automakers and their workers’ union to reach an agreement that takes “every possible step to avoid painful plant closings” as the sector transitions to electric vehicles. He said in a Monday statement that the transition away from gasoline-powered vehicles should not hurt existing workers. The president has not yet been endorsed by the United Auto Workers as he seeks reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.