FTX founder jailed in NYC
NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued the order Friday. Prosecutors pushed for his incarceration. His lawyers insisted he shouldn’t be jailed for trying to protect his reputation. The 31-year-old onetime crypto whiz has been living at his parent’s California home since his December extradition from the Bahamas. He was staying at home to comply with a $250 million bail package severely restricting his Internet and phone usage. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried tried to harass a key government witness.
Demand for new Ford Mustang is roaring
DETROIT — Ford says it will start shipping new versions of the Mustang muscle car next week, and more than two thirds of the orders are for 5-liter V-8 engines. The high V-8 take rate comes as Detroit automakers are phasing out the rumbling gas burners in order to meet government emissions requirements as they transition to electric vehicles. Ford says it has about 13,000 US orders for the 2024 Mustangs, which also can be equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Of the orders, 67% have the V-8, and more than a quarter of those have manual transmissions.
