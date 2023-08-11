Wall Street ticks after report
NEW YORK — Stocks are ticking higher as a shaky day of trading comes toward a close following the latest update on inflation across the US The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher Thursday. It’s on pace for just its second winning day in the last eight, but it had been up as much as 1.3% earlier in the day. The Dow was up 177 points, and the Nasdaq was 0.3% higher. The inflation report bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to grind down inflation is making progress and that it won’t raise interest rates at its next meeting, at the least.
A global law firm separates from its Chinese partner
BEIJING — One of the world’s biggest law firms says it is separating from the Chinese firm that was part of its global network for eight years, citing changes in cybersecurity and other rules that have rattled foreign companies. The decision by Dentons follows warnings by business groups that global companies are postponing or shifting investment away from China due to concern about an expanded anti-espionage law, tighter controls on business and raids on foreign consulting firms. Dentons said Beijing Dacheng Law Offices will be a “separate, standalone firm” that is Dentons’ “preferred law firm” for clients with needs in China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.