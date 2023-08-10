Damage from storms upending insurance industry
Waves of severe thunderstorms in the US during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events. The reinsurer Swiss Re Group said Wednesday that damages from convective storms in the US, which can come with hail, lightning, heavy rain and high winds, accounted for nearly 70% of the $50 billion in global catastrophic damages so far this year.
Wall Street drifts ahead of inflation report
NEW YORK — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated report on inflation that’s arriving the following day. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower Wednesday, coming off a rough run where it’s dropped in five of the last six days. The Dow was down 5 points after flipping between gains and losses through the day. The Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower. Companies are continuing to report better-than-expected profits for the spring. Taser maker Axon Enterprise jumped following its report. But more attention is on Thursday’s inflation data, which investors hope will give the Federal Reserve reason to halt its hikes to interest rates.
