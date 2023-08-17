Wall Street falls as bond market cranks up
NEW YORK — Wall Street’s weak August worsened, and the S&P 500 is closing 0.8% lower. The Dow dropped roughly 180 points Wednesday, and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%. Increased pressure came from the bond market, where yields have neared their highest levels since the Great Recession. Yields climbed more following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. The Fed appears unsure about its next move on interest rates. Hopes had been rising that last month’s rate hike would prove to be the Fed’s last. Tech stocks seen as the most vulnerable to higher rates were among the market’s heaviest weights.
Syrian president doubles wages
BEIRUT — Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad has doubled public sector wages and pensions as the war-torn country’s national currency spiraled further downwards, reaching a new low for the year. The value of the Syrian pound against the US dollar has declined from 7,000 pounds in January to 15,000 pounds on Wednesday. At the start of the war, in 2011, a dollar was worth 47 Syrian pounds. For over a year, Damascus has been restructuring its program of subsidies for gasoline, diesel for heating, and bread.
