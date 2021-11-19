Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs
CUPERTINO — Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone except Apple-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software. The company said, Wednesday, it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and later some Mac computers to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools to be able to repair them. The shift reflects a strengthening “right to repair” movement embraced by President Joe Biden and affecting everything from smartphones to tractors. It’s a reaction to the infusion of software into more and more everyday products
Target tames global supply backups
NEW YORK — Target delivered another strong quarter, overcoming a slew of challenges from inflationary pressures to congested ports. Third-quarter profits rose nearly 47%, while sales increased 13.2%, both exceeding expectations and the Minneapolis company raised projections for fourth-quarter comparable store sales. Target joins a number of retailers including Walmart heading into the holiday shopping season with momentum.
