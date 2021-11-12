Saudi Arabia denies playing climate saboteur
GLASGOW, Scotland — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister is rejecting complaints that the oil kingdom is working behind the scenes to undermine global climate talks. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, on Wednesday, told reporters that such claims were a “false allegation and a cheat and a lie.” As the world’s biggest oil producer, Saudi Arabia long has been accused of trying to slow down and weaken the deals that come out of UN climate talks. At current talks in Glasgow, Scotland, Saudi Arabia proposed cutting off negotiations at 6 every night.
UN chief: Global warming goal on ‘life support’
GLASGOW, Scotland — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) is “on life support” in the final days of the UN’s climate talks in Glasgow. In an exclusive interview, on Thursday, with The Associated Press, Guterres said the talks have not met any of the UN’s three goals. He added that “until the last moment, hope should be maintained.” Guterres says the ongoing negotiations need to accomplish more than securing a weak deal that participating nations agree to support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.