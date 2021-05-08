Stocks rally to records after grim jobs data undercuts rates
NEW YORK — Stocks closed at record highs on Wall Street on Friday as a stunningly disappointing report on the nation’s job market signaled to investors that interest rates will stay low. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, above its record closing level set at the end of last month. Voices up and down Wall Street acknowledged that Friday morning’s jobs report was a massive shock, and it jolted the bond market. But many still expect the economy to keep strengthening. Stocks that have benefited most from low rates helped drive the gains.
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to enhanced US jobless aid
WASHINGTON — The US Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, saying the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work. The business group said Friday that the supplemental unemployment benefit, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to support the pandemic-ravaged economy, results in about one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment pay than they earned when they were employed. The statement follows the release of a report showing the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April.
Cruise giant Norwegian threatens to skip Florida’s ports
MIAMI — Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is threatening to skip Florida ports because of the governor’s order banning businesses from requiring that customers be vaccinated against COVID-19. The company says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order conflicts with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in US waters if passengers and crew members are vaccinated. Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio says lawyers think federal law tops state law. The CEO says if Norwegian can’t operate in Florida, it can go to other states or the Caribbean. The company owns Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
