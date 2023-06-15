AWS experiences outage
Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites. The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications. Roughly two hours after customer began experiencing errors, the company posted on its AWS status page that many of the affected AWS services were “fully recovered” and it was continuing to recover the rest.
Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies
HELENA, Mont. — A high school athlete who is one of 16 young plaintiffs who took Montana to court over climate change says increased smoke from forest fires has made it difficult to run races. Mica Kantor, now 15, says a doctor prescribed an inhaler to help with his breathing problems. He testified on the second day of a trial in which the plaintiffs are arguing the state is violating their constitutional rights by failing to keep the environment clean. Retired professor Cathy Whitlock testified earlier Tuesday that if the burning of fossil fuels continues at its current pace, the days will get hotter, the snowpack will be reduced, and fire seasons will last longer.
