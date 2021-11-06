Biden’s bet that economy would boost Democrats falls flat
WASHINGTON — The US economy was supposed to help President Joe Biden and Democrats, but as of late it’s been hurting them with voters. Americans have turned pessimistic about the economy as inflation has persisted. On Tuesday, voters in Virginia rewarded Republican Glenn Youngkin with a win in the governor’s election in part based on a belief that he would be better for economic growth. The president could not ignore these realities, yet he said, Friday, at the White House that the latest numbers show a ruggedly energetic economy.
Lawsuits over workplace vaccine rule focus on states’ rights
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The attorneys general of 26 states have filed federal lawsuits challenging a vaccine mandate for employers issued by the Biden administration. They generally contend that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government. The new mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers. The Biden administration says it is confident its requirement will withstand the challenges, but legal experts are divided over which side is likely to prevail. Several businesses also joined the lawsuits filed, Friday, saying they don’t want to insert themselves into their employees’ health care decisions.
S&P 500 sets seventh straight all-time high on Wall Street
NEW YORK — US stocks pushed further into record heights, on Friday, following an encouraging report on hiring across the country. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher, clinching an all-time high for the seventh straight day. Trading was scattershot, though, and after climbing to an early gain of 0.8%, the S&P 500 at one point gave up virtually all of it.
China lashes
out at press
freedom survey
in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — China has criticized a press freedom survey from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club that found nearly half its members are considering leaving the city. The survey says the members are concerned about a decline in press freedoms under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing following massive anti-government protests in 2019. Eighty-three of the 99 journalists polled said that the working environment had changed for the worse since the law was introduced, last June, leading to the arrests of over 120 people.
The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong warned the FCC to stop making noise and accused the organization of being black hands that intervene in the city’s affairs. It says there is no absolute press freedom anywhere.
