Record job openings but many unemployed
WASHINGTON — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed compared with the number who were jobless just before the viral pandemic flattened the economy a year and a half ago. The puzzling mismatch is a reflection of an unsettled economy — one that all but shut down at the height of the pandemic, then bounced back with unexpected speed and strength.
Elizabeth Holmes trial begins
SAN JOSE, — The highly anticipated fraud trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes began, Wednesday, with dueling portraits of the former entrepreneur sketched by prosecutors and defense lawyers. A federal prosecutor cast Holmes as a conniving entrepreneur who duped investors, customers and patients for years, even though she knew her startup, Theranos, was nearly bankrupt and its much-hyped blood-testing technology was a flop.
