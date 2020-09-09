Nasdaq sinks 10% in three days
NEW YORK — Big technology stocks tumbled again on Tuesday, continuing the Icarus-like flight path for companies that just a week ago were the high-flyers carrying Wall Street to record heights. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% and clinched its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon were among the Big Tech stocks to sink more than 4%, torpedoing broad market indexes. The Nasdaq composite, which is packed with tech stocks, dropped 4.1% and is down 10% since Wednesday. That’s when it set its last record high. Crude oil prices and Treasury yields also weakened.
The S&P 500 index fell 95.12, or 2.8%, to 3,331.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 632.42 points, or 2.2%, to 27,500.89.
Boeing finds new problem with 787
CHICAGO — Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner. Inspections have found flaws in the way that sections of the rear of the plane were joined together. Boeing said Tuesday it’s not an immediate safety risk but could cause the planes to age prematurely. Boeing says inspections will slow down deliveries, which Boeing needs to generate cash. The disclosure compounds Boeing’s problems in getting the grounded 737 Max back in flight, and dealing with the pandemic, which has undermined travel and left airlines with no need for new planes.
TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips
LONDON — TikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users that keep trying to spread the clips on the popular social media platform. TikTok says the video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok. The company says its systems, together with its moderation teams, have been detecting and blocking the clips for violating its policies. It’s also banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips. Facebook said it removed the original video last month on the day it was streamed and has “used automation technology to remove copies and uploads since that time.”
