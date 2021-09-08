Elizabeth Holmes’ trial to dissect downfall
SAN JOSE, — Elizabeth Holmes once seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley’s next superstar. Her promises to revolutionize medicine running her startup, Theranos, were being publicly hailed by former President Bill Clinton and then Vice President Joe Biden. But after the scandalous collapse of a company once valued at $9 billion, Holmes is heading into a San Jose, California, courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped investors, former US government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises.
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression
BOSTON — Over two decades, the United States and its allies spent hundreds of millions of dollars building databases for the Afghan people. The nobly stated goal was to promote law and order and government accountability, and to modernize a war-ravaged land. But in the Taliban’s lightning seizure of power, most of that digital apparatus fell into the hands of an unreliable ruler. Built with few data-protection safeguards, that system now risks becoming a high-tech tool of a surveillance state.
