Bristol casino backers make final push
BRISTOL, Va. — Backers of a proposed casino and resort in southwest Virginia are ramping up efforts to boost support for the project before it goes to voters for a decision.
Virginia lawmakers opened the door for the project earlier this year, and now voters in the city of Bristol must approve it in a public referendum.
While Election Day isn’t until Nov. 3, voting is set to start later this month under Virginia’s new early voting law.
Italy investigates Apple, Google, Dropbox
Italy’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Dropbox over their cloud storage services.
The competition and market authority said Monday it has opened a total of six investigations into Apple iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox’s online storage service in response to complaints about unfair commercial practices and violations of the country’s consumer rights directive. In one case, it’s also looking into “vexatious clauses” in a contract.
New Mexico film industry to resume some work
SANTA FE — New Mexico officials approved the start of production work by film crews in a sign the industry could soon be back in business after a suspension because of the Coronavirus.
Film companies will follow specific guidelines created by a industry task force as they resume, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Saturday.
