Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 94F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph.