Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
HARTFORD, Conn. — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal, Tuesday, on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together, in 2020, to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative. The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products. The states’ investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.
Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the United States has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn the Maine standard. Maine created one of the toughest rules in the nation for Internet service providers, in 2020, when it began enforcing an “opt-in” web privacy standard. The law stops the service providers from using, disclosing, selling or providing access to customers’ personal information without permission. Industry associations swiftly sued with a claim that the new law violated their First Amendment rights. A federal judge rejected that challenge, but legal wrangling continued. The groups, which include the country’s biggest telecommunications providers, filed to dismiss the lawsuit, on Sept. 2, said Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey. Frey said the state’s privacy law held up despite the efforts of an “army of industry lawyers organized against us,” and now other states can follow Maine’s lead.
Pipe repair forces ban on watering in some LA County areas
BURBANK — A 15-day ban on outdoor watering went into effect, Tuesday, in parts of Los Angeles County so that repairs can be made to a major pipeline that delivers Colorado River water to seven cities and four local water districts. The ban, including drip watering and hand watering, affects homes and businesses in areas with about 4 million people, according to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a wholesaler to cities and local water districts. The pipeline, called the Upper Feeder, will be shut down through Sept. 20.
