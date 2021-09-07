Portland to vote on Texas trade ban over abortion law
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City Council in Portland, Oregon will vote Wednesday on an emergency resolution that would ban the purchase of goods and services from Texas in response to a new law there prohibiting most abortions.
The resolution if passed would also bar city employee travel to the state. Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said Friday in a news release that the resolution would be in effect until Texas either withdraws the abortion law or it gets overturned in court.
The new Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some people know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.
Industry group backs global carbon price for large ships
BERLIN — A major maritime industry association on Monday backed plans for a global surcharge on carbon emissions from shipping to help fund the sector’s shift toward climate-friendly fuels.
The International Chamber of Shipping said it’s proposing to the United Nations that all vessels trading globally above a certain size should pay a set amount per metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit.
Environmental groups welcomed the proposal to the International Maritime Organization, a UN body, but cautioned that it doesn’t specify what carbon price would be supported by the group, which represents commercial shipowners and operators covering over 80% of the world merchant fleet.
The shipping industry is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving global warming and projected to rise significantly in the coming decades.
The Marshall Islands and the Solomon Islands, two nations with large shipping fleets whose territories are severely threatened by climate change, have suggested a carbon levy starting at $100 per ton.
Tourists swarming Savannah for busy weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia’s oldest city is closing out a busy summer with a swarm of tourists over the Labor Day weekend.
Visit Savannah, the city’s tourism bureau, predicted 80% of hotel rooms in the area would be booked through the Monday holiday.
Some people ended up canceling trips because of the Coronavirus, said Visit Savannah President Joe Marinelli. But he says others decided to spend the long weekend in Savannah because they considered it a safe outdoor destination.
