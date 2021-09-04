US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism
WASHINGTON — America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a modest gain after two months of robust hiring at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% from 5.4% in July. The August job gains the government reported Friday fell far short of the big gains in June and July of roughly 1 million a month. Those increases were revised higher by a combined 134,000. The gains in June and July followed widespread vaccinations that allowed the economy to fully reopen from pandemic restrictions.
Apple delays iPhone photo scanning plan amid fierce backlash
BERKELEY, Calif. — Apple is indefinitely delaying its plans to scan iPhones in the US for images of child sexual abuse. The move followed outcry from security and privacy experts who warned the technology could eventually be exploited for other surveillance purposes by hackers and intrusive governments. The postponement announced Friday comes a month after the company revealed it was getting ready to roll out a tool to detect known images of child sexual abuse, which would work by scanning files before they’re uploaded to its iCloud back-up storage system. It had also planned to introduce a separate tool to scan users’ encrypted messages for sexually explicit content.
German carmakers reject environmental groups’ demand
BERLIN — German automaker Daimler has dismissed a “cease and desist” demand from two environmental groups to commit to ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2030. Lawyers for Greenpeace and the group Deutsche Umwelthilfe have threatened to sue Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen unless they sign a legal pledge not to put new gas-fueled vehicles onto the market from the end of this decade. The groups argue that companies are bound by the same rules as governments when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change. The lawyers successfully sued the German government earlier this year. Daimler said in a statement Friday that it saw “no basis” for the groups’ demand.
Stocks end mostly lower
NEW YORK — Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday following a weak jobs report, but gains for a handful of Big Tech companies allowed the Nasdaq composite to sneak in another record high. The benchmark S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
