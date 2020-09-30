Judge blocks proposed joint venture of two big coal companies
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a proposed joint venture between two leading private coal companies.
The ruling by US District Judge Sarah Pitlyk in St. Louis halts the proposed joint venture of two companies based in the St. Louis area, Peabody Energy and Arch Resources, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Pitlyk wrote that the Federal Trade Commission “has shown that there is a reasonable probability that the proposed joint venture will substantially impair competition in the market for Southern Powder River Basin coal.”
Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co. is planning to lay off 28,000 workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida. The company has been squeezed by limits on attendance at its parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic. Officials said Tuesday that two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers but they ranged from salaried employees to nonunion hourly workers. Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the US. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.
Stocks end lower
NEW YORK — Stocks ended with moderate losses Tuesday as investors waited for the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Banks helped lead the way lower, reversing some of the gains the market made in a rally a day earlier. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5%. Investors remain cautious as COVID-19 infections have started rising again as states attempt to reopen schools and factories. The Trump-Biden debate comes as Coronavirus deaths worldwide crossed 1 million. Millions of Americans remain out of work. Crude oil fell 3.2%, taking the oil and gas sector down with it.
The S&P 500 index fell 16.13 points, or 0.5%, to 3,335.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 131.40 points, or 0.5%, to 27,452.66.
