Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
NEW YORK — A landmark settlement in the nation’s opioid epidemic is forcing the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to give up the company and pay out $4.5 billion. But many families of those who died from overdoses say it’s not enough. They’re upset that the Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma will be able to keep much of their fortune and be protected from future opioid lawsuits. Other families who lost loved ones say they aren’t thrilled with the settlement but are supporting it because much of the money will go toward fighting opioid addiction through treatment and education programs.
GM, Ford halt some production
DETROIT — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks. Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.
