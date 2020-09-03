United Airlines plans furloughs
CHICAGO — United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October, down from an earlier target of 36,000 after thousands of workers took early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence with the industry facing a slow recovery from the pandemic. Airline officials said the final number could come down further before Oct. 1, when a prohibition on furloughs ends. They said the furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves another $25 billion to help passenger airlines cover payroll costs.
Jobs report
WASHINGTON — US companies added jobs at a modest pace last month, a private survey found, a sign that while hiring continues, it is only soaking up a relatively small proportion of the unemployed. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 428,000 jobs in August, a figure that before the pandemic would have represented a healthy gain. But the increase represents a small slice of the 12 million jobs that have been lost to the spread of the Coronavirus.
Fed survey reports pessimism
WASHINGTON — The latest Federal Reserve survey of US economic activity found generally modest gains in August but also pessimism about the future given the threats posed by the Coronavirus. The Fed report made public Wednesday said that a theme echoed across the country is the lingering uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity.
Macy’s sales drop
NEW YORK — Macy’s got more people to shop on its website and app, but it wasn’t enough to make up for plummeting sales inside its department stores. Online sales were up 53%, and the company said it attracted 4 million new online customers. But sales sunk 61% inside its stores, which reopened in June after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Macy’s is the country’s largest department store operator, offering a glimpse into what America’s are buying. With people spending more time at home, shoppers bought fewer dresses, luggage and men’s suits. But they spent more on comfy athletic wear, as well as decor to spruce up their homes.
