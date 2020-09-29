Wall Street rallies
NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied Monday as the stock market clawed back some of its sharp losses from September. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, following up on its first four-week losing streak in more than a year. It’s still down 4.2% for the month. Several companies announced big mergers and acquisitions, which helped to push markets higher. Big Tech stocks, which have been getting the most criticism for getting too expensive following their strong pandemic run, did most of the heaviest lifting.
Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain
WASHINGTON — A major hospital chain operating in the US and Britain says its computer networks were knocked offline by an unspecified security issue. Universal Health Services, which has 400 hospitals and clinics, said on its website Monday that its network was offline and doctors an nurses had to resort to paper records. It said no patient or employee data appeared to have been accessed.
