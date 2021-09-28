Dallas Fed’s Kaplan to leave in wake of trading disclosures
WASHINGTON — Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, will become the second senior Fed official to resign after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets. Kaplan’s planned resignation follows a similar announcement earlier Monday by Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed.
Beyond, Impossible join crowded market
NEW YORK — Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are getting into the fast-growing market for plant-based chicken. Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in US groceries in October. Impossible Foods began selling its new soy-based nuggets at US groceries this month. Beyond and Impossible made their names with plant-based burgers sold in the meat aisle. But this time, they have more competition, with more than 50 plant-based chicken brands already in the US.
Globally, retail sales of meat substitutes are expected to grow 2% to 4.6 million metric tons between 2021 and 2022, according to the market research firm Euromonitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.