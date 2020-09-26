Stocks post solid gains as technology shares lead rally
NEW YORK — US stocks closed with solid gains Friday, the latest shift in a recent stretch of turbulence for the market. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, led by technology and health care stocks. Apple gained 3.8% and Microsoft added 2.3%. Still, the S&P 500 finished with a weekly loss of 0.6%, capping the benchmark index’s first four-week losing streak in more than a year. Trading has been erratic in September, with stocks setting new highs to start the month and then falling sharply as investors worried that values for some of the technology giants had risen too high.
Google parent agrees to settlement
NEW YORK — Google’s parent company has reached a $310 million settlement in a shareholder lawsuit over its treatment of allegations of sexual misconduct by executives. Thousands of Google employees walked out of work in protest in 2018 after The New York Times revealed Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance even though several employees filed misconduct allegations against him. Shareholder lawsuits followed and in 2019 Google launched a Board investigation over how it handles sexual misconduct allegations. Alphabet Inc. said Friday it will prohibit severance packages for anyone fired for misconduct or is the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation.
Facebook critics start rival, independent ‘oversight Board’
OAKLAND — A group of prominent Facebook critics, including one of the social network’s early investors and a journalist facing jail time in the Philippines, are launching their version of an “oversight Board” to rival the company’s own. The group says Facebook is taking too long to set up its oversight panel, which they argue is too limited in its scope and autonomy. The move comes a day after Facebook said its own, quasi-independent oversight Board, which has faced numerous delays since the company announced its creation in 2018, will launch in October.
