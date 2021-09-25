NY hospitals, schools fear staff shortage from vaccine rules
NEW YORK — Some of the nation’s most aggressive COVID-19 vaccine mandates are scheduled to take effect Monday in New York amid continued resistance from some to the shots. That’s left hospitals and nursing homes across the state and schools in New York City bracing for possible staff shortages. Health care workers have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first shot. Teachers in the city face a similar deadline. Some hospitals and nursing homes were preparing contingency plans that included cutting back on elective surgeries and trimming medical services.
Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate;’ $3.5T may take a while
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a “stalemate” in Congress. Biden delivered off-cuff remarks Friday at the White House as Democrats in the House and Senate are laboring to finish drafts and overcome party differences, The president’s remarks were a reality check as congressional leaders tried publicly to show progress, Biden cast the road ahead as long, and said talks are at the “hard part.” His big “Build Back Better” plan would make sweeping investments in federal programs for Americans of all ages, paid for by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.
Progressives, meanwhile, are threatening to vote to derail the infrastructure legislation until a final version of their favorite — the $3.5 trillion social and environment bill — passes the Senate and returns to the House. Progressives think delaying the public works bill would pressure moderates to back the larger measure.
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 manages weekly gain
Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% and ended the week higher, breaking a two-week losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose about 0.1% but the Nasdaq composite and a measure of small-company stocks closed lower. Nike slumped 6.3% after saying supply chain issues could hurt its revenue. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.46%, having risen from 1.31% on Monday. Energy prices rose again and ended the week higher.
The S&P 500 rose 6.50 points, or 0.1%, to 4,455.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.18 points, or 0.1%, to 34,798. The Nasdaq fell 4.54 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,047.70. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.97 points, or 0.5%, to 2,248.07.
