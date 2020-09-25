Unemployment benefit payments are disrupted
WASHINGTON — Many American workers applying for unemployment benefits after being thrown out of a job by the Coronavirus face a new complication: States’ efforts to prevent fraud have delayed or disrupted their payments. California has said it will stop processing new applications for two weeks as it seeks to reduce backlogs and stop phony claims. Pennsylvania has found that up to 10,000 inmates improperly applied for aid.
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system,” said Michele Evermore, an expert on jobless aid at the National Employment Law Project.
IPOs head for banner year
NEW YORK — Companies that cater to the “new normal” of working and shopping from home are rushing to go public in 2020. The year could shape up to be both a dismal one for economic growth and the best year for the IPO market in two decades. Fueling it all is the stock market, which made a soaring recovery in spring and summer after COVID-19 derailed the longest bull run in history. Technology companies have been well represented in the IPO market this year, especially companies that are positioned to take advantage of the sharp shift to working and shopping from home.
Stocks end higher
NEW YORK — US stocks closed slightly higher Thursday, as volatility continues to be the dominant force in Wall Street’s tumultuous September. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher after having been close to a correction earlier. The day’s headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, a worse number than economists expected. Investors also weighed a report on home sales that was much stronger than economists expected. Technology stocks ended up as the biggest gainers, and only health care sector stocks fell.
