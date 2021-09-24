Another rally on Wall Street erases losses
Stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row on Wall Street Thursday, reversing the market’s losses for the week just three days after the S&P 500 had its biggest skid since May. The S&P 500 added 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. Investors were pleased to have gotten some clarity from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that it was not on the verge of raising interest rates, and there was also reassuring news out of China, where Evergrande, one of the country’s biggest private real estate developers, appeared to avoid what could have been a messy default.
Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting
Bill and Melinda Gates’ private foundation announced Thursday it will spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition. It’s one of several pledges private donors have announced this week as world leaders gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly. On Wednesday, a coalition of nine foundations said they would collectively spend $5 billion by 2030 to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land and sea. Foundations have played a prominent role in supporting the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development.
