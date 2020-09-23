As Europe faces virus surge, tracing apps lack impact
LONDON — Mobile apps tracing new COVID cases were touted as a key part of Europe’s plan to beat the Coronavirus outbreak. Seven months into the pandemic, virus cases are surging again and the apps have not been widely adopted due to privacy concerns, technical problems and lack of interest from the public. Britain, Portugal, and Finland this month became the latest to unveil smartphone apps that alert people if they’ve been near someone who turned out to be infected so they can seek treatment or isolate. But a few countries have scrapped their tracing apps already while others have found so few users that the technology is not very effective.
Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the US and several other countries. The US-focused activity was the most limited and gained almost no following, Facebook said. The accounts posted material both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Facebook also removed a second network originating in the Philippines. The people behind the network tried to conceal their identities and location via virtual private networks and other methods.
Wall Street steadies itself, halting four day losing streak
NEW YORK — Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Tuesday, recovering some of their losses after tumbling on a raft of worries about the pandemic and governments’ response to it. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, halting its first four-day losing streak since the market was selling off in February. Trading was erratic, though, and indexes swung from small gains to losses through the morning. The head of the Federal Reserve is pressing Congress for more aid to support the economy’s recovery amid concerns about the Coronavirus’ lingering impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.