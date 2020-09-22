How major US stock indexes fared Monday
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday as markets tumbled worldwide on worries about the pandemic’s economic pain.
The S&P 500 ended with its fourth-straight loss, though a last-hour rally helped trim its decline by more than half. Industrial, health care and financial stocks accounted for much of the selling. Technology stocks recovered from an early slide to notch a gain.
The selling followed a slide in European stocks on the possibility of tougher restrictions to stem rising Coronavirus counts.
NY halts commercial evictions
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York commercial tenants are protected from evictions and foreclosures through Oct. 20 under a new executive order announced Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the executive order helps commercial tenants and mortgagors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic restrictions to reduce its spread.
The state’s court system has protected all residential tenants from evictions through Oct. 1, under an Aug. 12 memorandum by New York State Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks..
But attorneys for the Legal Aid Society, which helps represent low-income New Yorkers, say that the state is ignoring thousands of renters and home owners who faced evictions before the pandemic struck and won’t be protected under a federal moratorium.
Proposed San Diego fish farm could be first in federal water
SAN DIEGO — A research institute in San Diego and an investment group in Long Beach have teamed up to propose what could be the first open-ocean fish farm in federal waters off the southern California coast.
Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute and Pacific6 Enterprise proposed the Pacific Ocean AquaFarm and submitted a federal permit application for the project earlier this month, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.
The farm would be about four miles offshore of San Diego and would generate 5,000 metric tons of sushi-grade yellowfish annually, enough for about 11 million servings, officials said.
