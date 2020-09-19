Mistakes with unemployment aid
BATON ROUGE, La. — A programming mistake caused thousands of out-of-work Louisiana residents to get notices saying they’d been overpaid thousands of dollars in unemployment compensation and had to return the money, officials say.
“I apologize,” Louisiana Workforce Commission Ava Dejoie told The Advocate. She said incorrectly programmed computers miscalculated benefits for about 3,000 people and automatically sent the notices.
“A notice canceling that overpayment” was posted Thursday, Dejoie told WAFB-TV.
Many people got two letters — one for state unemployment insurance and one for the federal pandemic unemployment program, WBRZ-TV reported.
IPOs planned to debut
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Sep. 21
Asana — San Francisco, 30 million shares, priced at $28 managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol ASAN. Business: Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.
Palantir — Denver, Colo., 257.1 million shares, priced at $11.50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol PLTR. Business: Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 14 cents to $41.11 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 15 cents to $43.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.16 a gallon. October natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.20 to $1,1962.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $27.13 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.12 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.55 Japanese yen from 104.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1853 from $1.1839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.